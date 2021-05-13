Pandemic unemployment: Ohio will stop offering extra $300 payments on June 26

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that Ohio will stop offering enhanced unemployment benefits on June 26.

The Federal Unemployment Assistance program was put in place to help Americans get through the financial hardship caused by the pandemic. It began as $600 on top of normal unemployment benefits, then reduced to $300.

DeWine called it a “lifeline for so many Americans. But things have now changed.”

DeWine said the vaccine, which has now been given to nearly 5 million Ohioans, is helping to put Ohio back to work.