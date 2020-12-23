Pandemic shortage inspires local Black-owned toilet paper business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of investors in Columbus recognized a shortage of toliet paper when the pandemic began and wanted to make a difference.

“We wanted to create where we would create impact immediately,” said Leafy co-founder Troy Cherry.

Leafy is a Black-owned business in Columbus and the company started making brown bamboo toilet paper in an effort to make money and be environment friendly.

“With us being three ply, our retail price is about $7.49 a pack and that is comparable to a lot of the other bamboo brands right now,” Cherry said.

Five guys, all from Ohio, came up with the only Black-owned, eco-friendly, biodegradable and 100 percent bamboo toilet paper company in the Buckeye state. The guys say the color makes it’s safe for consumers and the earth.

“The reason behind the color being brown or a tannish color is because there’s no chlorine in this toilet paper,” said co-founder Anthony Caldwell. “In the process of making this, there were no chemicals used.”

The founders hope to not only make a profit, but also help give back to underserved communities.

“We pride ourselves on being the first Black toilet paper company in Ohio,” said co-founder D’Andre Martin. “We want to do something different. We want to provide donations to the community [with] every purchase that you make off of Leafy toilet paper.”