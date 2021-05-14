Pandemic-launched restaurant readies for a more ‘normal’ business

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)– Chapman’s Eat Market hasn’t had a moment of normal business since opening nine months ago in German Village.

That starts to change as the restaurant preps for an official grand re-opening on May 21.

Having opened during the pandemic, owner B.J. Lieberman and his team haven’t had the chance to serve the menu they initially intended or even to fully show off the space as it was first envisioned.

“We’re finally close to what we set out to do,” he said. “We’re becoming a more normal restaurant.”

Just recently, the exterior of the building at 739 S. 3rd St. – the original Max & Erma’s restaurant – got a facelift with new paint and flower boxes. The inside has a new reception area with host stand and guests now will enter at the furthest left door instead of the old entrance. And server stations have been upgraded.

Inside seating capacity will double from what it had been using, though social distancing will remain in place. Six of 10 seats at the bar now will be open as well.

Lieberman said there will be menu changes. The focus will remain the same – internationally influenced comfort foods, dishes inspired by and loved by the staff –but it will be a la cart, rather than a tasting menu format.

There will be appetizers, pasta and rice dishes, entrées and sides. The popular French fries are still on the menu. Desserts will include an ice cream tasting flight. The restaurant will continue to sell pints of ice cream to go, with six choices in any given month, some of which will rotate with the seasons.

Though the ice cream is still available, Chapman’s ceased other to-go orders two weeks ago. The focus now is on serving dine-in guests.

The restaurant will close May 18-20 to prepare for the relaunch.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.