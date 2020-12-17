Pandemic changing Dublin Wreaths Across America ceremony

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — On Saturday, December 19th, over 2500 cemeteries across the nation will be covered in over 2 million wreaths to honor our veterans. The day is recognized as “National Wreaths Across America Day.” Since 2013, Dublin Cemetery has taken part in the event.

Due to pandemic, the City of Dublin will not be able to hold a large, public ceremony. However, the Dublin Grand Leprechauns still honored their loved ones resting beneath the snow

by placing the wreaths on the veterans’ gravesites.

“It’s been a labor of love, we’ve enjoyed doing it,” said Don Piunno, an organizer of the event.

As an Army veteran and a member of the Dublin Grand Leprechauns, Piunno has taken pride in organizing the wreath-laying ceremony each December for the last three years.

“The Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, you have Civil War Veterans over here, so many of these people took time out and put their lives on hold, and many of them made the ultimate sacrifice and never came back,” said Piunno.

Volunteers place a wreath on every veteran’s gravesite while also leaving a special one for the empty chair by the monument in the center of Dublin Cemetery.

“And that signifies the empty chair that’s at the holiday tables of families who have a loved one that is serving away or is no longer with us,” said Piunno.

Jill Kramstuber feels honored to be laying wreaths for the first time this year in order to mark the sacred ground in remembrance.

“It’s really close to my heart, my son served in the military and fortunately was safe, but I just think this is such a great way to pay respect to those who have sacrificed their lives for our country,”

said Jill Kramstuber, the 2020 Grand Leprechaun

Volunteers pay respect by laying the wreaths, but for Piunno, it is simply a way to visit his old friend and war hero, Bill Chambers.

“And I spent many, many hours by the fireplace at home and he and I would talk about his commitment, and what he did, World War II, Korea and Vietnam,”said Piunno.

“We hope that they’ll come out, bring the children and visit the cemetery,” he added.

The wreaths will be on display in between December 19-January 1.

For more information, visit: https://www.visitdublinohio.com/event/wreaths-across-america/1737/#:~:text=On%20Saturday%2C%20December%2019%2C%202020,name%20of%20every%20veteran%20aloud.