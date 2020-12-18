Pandemic adds to already busy holiday season for Columbus postal workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s one of the most stressful times of the year for postal carriers across the nation, but has been even more so this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timothy Tackett in south Columbus said this is his 34th Christmas as a carrier and 2020 has been a tough year for sure.

“Right now, I’m working six days a week, from 6 to 6 every day,” he explained.

It’s been one of the busiest years he can remember.

“Yes, it’s never ending,” Tackett said. “We start at 6 a.m. and go out and deliver packages and we come back and case our route and then we come back, we got a lot more packages we got to load up again.”

Despite the workload, he manages to find moments of joy.

“With the kids being home, you’re delivering their Christmas gifts and they know,” Tackett said. “They see you coming and they’re all happy and stuff, so that’s been the best part.”

The United States Postal Service is doing its best to meet the shipping demands.

There have been delays, but also a historic amount of mail.

“Definitely been a challenge as far as with the pandemic and employee availability,” said Kesean Williamson, station manager in south Columbus. “However, all of our employees here and the staff here have come together and put forward their best foot forward to give the customer the customer service they deserve.”

Williamson said the office empties its package room every day and it gets stuffed back up the next.

“We are definitely urging patience,” Williamson said. “We are definitely working around the clock. We’re all committed.”

“It’s about heavy days every day,” described Tackett. “It used to be Tuesdays, used to be our light days, but Tuesdays are just like the other days now.”

Tackett said you can help him and his fellow mail carriers this holiday season by keeping your porch light on during the morning and evening as well as making sure your house numbers are clearly visible.