Pakistani 1,000-year-old tradition makes its way to central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A thousand-year-old tradition makes its way to central Ohio for others to learn and take part in.

It’s called “Basant,” also known as the Festival of Kites. It is a celebration of the starting of the season that is celebrated by people in Pakistan.

“I think I was like 6-years-old when I started flying kites with my family,” said organizer AJ Baig.

He said since being in Columbus on and off for the past 13 years, he wanted to find a way to bring it to central Ohio for his family and loved ones. He thought the pandemic was the perfect opportunity to make this happen.

“You know people are stuck at home. We wanted to bring them out and to come out and do some social distancing so they can enjoy, especially the kids,” said Mehar Jawad

This also gives others a chance to try different foods and listen to different music.

“Back in Pakistan, I lived there for like 2 or 3 years. I lived in a part where we didn’t celebrate this,” said Tahah Jawad.

Jawad said this is his first time taking part in something like this and socializing since the start of the pandemic.

“I haven’t really been going out with any friends or anything,” he said.

Organizer Baig says this was the biggest gathering in the U.S for Basant, with approximately 200 people attending the event.