Pair sought in $1,500 cigarette theft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man and a woman they said stole $1,500 from an east Columbus convenience store.

According to police, on July 30 at 11:50 p.m., a man and woman walked into the Speedway on East Broad Street.

Police said the woman acted like she was about to make a purchase, then the pair stole the cigarettes.

The crime is considered a felony due to the value of the stolen goods.

They were seen driving away from the scene in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or email cbowen@columbuspolice.org.