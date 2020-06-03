Pair charged in Worthington Learning Center child endangerment case plead guilty

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — Two former employees of a Worthington-based child care center have both pleaded guilty of child endangerment charges following an incident last September in which police said a young girl was bullied by fellow students and held upside by her ankle by one of the employees.

As a result of the pleas entered Tuesday, both Emma Merissah Dietrich, of Columbus, and Joshua Steven Tennant, also of Columbus, are sentenced to two years probation and 150 hours of community service.

The pair pleaded guilty to one charge each of endangering children – create substantial risk of harm.

Columbus Police investigated the case after a video surfaced allegedly showing Worthington Learning Center employees Dietrich and Tennant allowing a young girl to be bullied right in front of them while they did nothing to stop it.

The video shows the older students grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging and “bullying” the girl, who appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered, police said. At one point, the girl attempts to curl up into a fetal position.

Court documents filed by police state both Dietrich and Tennant allowed the incident to happen as a form of discipline.

At one point in the video, Tennant appears to pick up the young girl by her right ankle, grabs her other leg, and carries her upside down, placing her on a rug, according to police.