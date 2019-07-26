Pair charged in death of elderly woman in Pickaway County home appears in court

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of killing an 82-year-old woman inside her own home appeared in court Friday.

Susan E. Stahl, 35, was formally charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated burglary Friday in Circleville Municipal Court.

Anthony Martin, 30, who police said fled to California with Stahl after the killing, was formally charged with one count of obstructing justice.

Stahl’s bond was set at $250,000, while Martin’s was set at $50,000.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Joyce Kaelbi was found beaten to death insider her home on Sunday, June 23.

According to Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, Stahl and Martin, 30, were identified as two suspects in the case on July 19. Police discovered the pair had traveled to San Diego, California, specifically the area of Campo – Route #8 at the U.S./Mexico border crossing.

ANTHONY MARTIN

With help from the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, the pair were located and taken into custody.

Radcliff, detectives and a deputy traveled to California to investigate and collect evidence. They returned to Pickaway County Wednesday with Stahl and Martin in custody.

The pair’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-472-6022 or 740-477-6000.