Owners seeking return of kittens taken from Columbus front yard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several roommates are hoping the person or people who stole their newly adopted kittens return them.

The roommates said they were training the kittens to be outdoor cats.

On Wednesday, one of the owners returned to their home near Ohio State University’s campus, near East Tompkins Street and North Fourth Avenue, and discovered the cats had been taken from their outdoor cage. A bowl of food was also missing.

“It’s just really frustrating that someone felt the need to take something that isn’t theirs, or just assumed that these cats aren’t being taken care of, although that’s clearly not the case,” said Rebecca Rhodes.











One of the kittens is orange, while the other is gray. Both were wearing identical teal collars.

The roommates said they will not ask questions if the animals are safely returned.

“We just ask that they bring them back because we’re actually really ready to love them, care for them and take good care of them,” said Rhodes.