Owners of local venue, start GoFundMe to save a business and start another

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Owners of a local music venue are asking the public for donations to lessen their strains brought on by the global pandemic.

The Summit Music Hall, located on Summit Street, opened at the beginning of the year and had to close soon after.

Chris Salvato, 28, says he and his partners began operating the venue in August of 2020 and closed doors in March when the pandemic hit.

Chris Salvato, part owner of Summit Music Hall.

The venue is next door to a café, and Chris says its owner has helped very much, calling him a partner in many ways.

“We’re really holding hands during this process and working together,” states Chris. Making sure the bills are covered and expenses are covered.”

Chris says the group applied for a loan through the Payroll Protection Program but didn’t qualify.

“…. we didn’t have payroll protection set up, given that we’re brand new. There was no payroll for us, we weren’t to the point where we were paying ourselves yet,” says Chris. He continued to say that, they did receive an Economic Disaster Loan but even with the loan, it wasn’t enough.

So they started a crowdfund page in early December.

Rob Chafin.35, and Trey Burris, 29. Both part owners of the Summit Music Hall.

“We had been talking about different ideas for a long time. In the idea[l] world, we would have just waited it out, as long as we could have, [but] with ongoing expenses and getting further and further down the line, without any kind of assistance from the government, it was time, we needed to take action,” added Chris.

Currently, they have raised nearly $3,000 dollars, through GoFundMe, with hopes of reaching $14,000.

“It’s incredible the amount of people that have already donated. I think we are somewhere around 40 donors,” says Chris. “….out of those 40 people we’ve raised about $3,000 dollars so far. So, we’re really happy, and we’re really thankful,” he added.

Although vaccines are on the way and hopes are rising for many, Chris says it still isn’t time to open up doors yet. So, instead, their plan is to start another business. In hopes that it will generate enough revenue to keep their dreams of owning a venue alive.

“Our real intention is not to take this money and skate through. What we’re doing is investing this money right away into a restaurant concept called ‘Crunch works,’” adding that their plan is to keep both the venue and kitchen. “So, the idea is to continue to serve our customers with some food, continue to generate some revenues, just to maintain our overhead expenses until the time is right to open again,” says Chris.

While the plan seems daring during a pandemic, Chris says he has a talented team on board and he believes that will help. He also said that their plan is to keep the bar and restaurant after the pandemic, considering that everything goes well.

Chris and his partners are hosting a virtual concert with a water dunking contest on Dec. 26, in an effort to reach their goal of 14,000. Chris says their restaurant will be opening on Jan. 2 and all sales help keep the Summit Music Hall open.