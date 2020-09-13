Owners hope Columbus Restaurant Week will draw diners to hard-hit businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurants have been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, with many trying to break even and stay afloat.

Starting Monday, you have the chance to support our local eateries during Restaurant Week Columbus.

Restaurants like Fireproof in the Short North are hoping this restaurant week gives people a chance to come out and feel some normalcy, but if they don’t feel comfortable going out, Fireproof is offering the Restaurant Week menu to go like a lot of others this year.

Downtown by the Scioto River, restaurants like Milestone 229 had a delayed reopening because of major damage from the protests, but now two months in, they said they’ve seen tremendous support from the community.

They also contribute their success to their patio space.

But that’s not the case everywhere as capacity has dropped because of social distancing.

Managers at Milestone 229 said winter will pose all new challenges, so they hope the community will dine in during restaurant week and try something new.

“We wanted to make it as normal as possible – a lot of people say the new normal — but when you go to dinner, it’s an event,” said Milestone 229 manager Freddy Marshall. “Now there’s nothing else to do or whatever and we like to make that the best event for you while you’re here.”

Restaurant Week is a chance to support local restaurants because a lot of them, like Fireproof, are just trying to keep their head above water.

Fireproof doesn’t have a patio, so employees hope locals use Restaurant Week to try that dine-in experience, safely.

Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, Sept. 19.

For more information including participating restaurants, click here.