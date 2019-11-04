Owner of emaciated horse facing animal cruelty charges

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of an emaciated horse rescued from a Massieville property is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Rebecca Snow, 43, of Chillicothe, is facing three cruelty to animal charges, a second-degree misdemeanor, after she surrendered the horse to Fayette Regional Humane Society last Thursday.

According to the humane society, the horse, a 12-year-old named Charlie, was found tied to a tree in the rain without adequate shelter. He was emaciated and shivering, and there was no water in his area for him to drink.

“It was awful to see such a gentle sweet giant, standing on the hillside in that condition,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent.

According to an equine veterinarian, Charlie weighed 628 pounds, about 200 to 250 pounds less than he should normally weigh. The horse also had multiple ulcers in his mouth. The veterinarian determined Charlie’s emaciation was caused by a lack of nutrition.

“Once Charlie is in better condition, he will be ready to find a new loving home where he will forever receive love and care,” said Nick Marando, humane agent.

Snow is scheduled to be arraigned in Chillicothe Municipal Court on Nov. 14.

The humane society is asking anyone who is willing to donate to cover the costs of Charlie’s care to use this link.