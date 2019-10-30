Owner charged after emaciated dog found in Butler County

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) — The owner of an emaciated dog found in Butler County has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 24, dog wardens were called to the 400 block of a Knightsbridge Drive in Hamilton after a caller found an unconfined skinny dog.

The dog was a severely emaciated brown female pit bull mix that was wearing a human button up shirt tied around the collar with speaker cords.

The dog, Lucy, is diabetic and the owner failed to properly care for her ongoing medical care and needs, resulting in her overall condition, according to deputies.

After investigating, deputies charged the dog’s owner, Christina N. Sharp, of Hamilton, with cruelty to a companion animal, misdemeanor in the 1st degree, failure to license, misdemeanor in the fourth degree, and failure to confine, misdemeanor in the fourth degree.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says Lucy continues to improve after being rescued by dog wardens.

“She will continue to get the care she needs. We will not tolerate this treatment towards animals in this county,” said Jones.