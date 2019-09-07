OVI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Madison County

WEST JEFFERSON – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the London City Police Department, announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on US Route 42 near mile post 8, in the city of London in Madison County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, according to officials.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials urge motorists to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” officials said in a press release.