OVI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Licking County

ZANESVILLE – The Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting an OVI Checkpoint in Licking County on US 40 Saturday night.

The OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight on U.S. 40 at milepost 30 in Licking County at the Muskingum line.

The Zanesville Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with other local area law enforcement announced the checkpoint early Saturday morning.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, officials said in a press release.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with roving saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” officials said.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel.”