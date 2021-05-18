Overturned truck closes I-70 ramp to I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An overturned truck has spilled its load, closing an on-ramp onto I-270 in east Columbus Tuesday evening.

According to OHGO, the I-70 westbound ramp onto I-270 southbound is currently closed. Columbus Police said the ramp will remain closed until the scene is cleaned up.

The right lane of I-270 south is also blocked due to the crash.

Columbus Police reported no injuries related to the accident.

There is no timetable as to when the I-70 ramp will reopen.

No further information is available at this time.