COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police responded to a call of a shooting in North Central Columbus on Friday around 11:30 p.m. that left one man dead.

It happened on the 2000 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Police say the victim, 42-year old Michael D. Keaton, was inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. A medic pronounced him dead around 11:45 p.m.

Police are trying to find out what led up to the shooting.

This is the 36th homicide in Columbus for 2021.