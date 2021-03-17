Overnight shooting in south Columbus sends one to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was injured after a shooting in south Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:31 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 500 block of E. Whittier Street on the report of a shooting.

Police say several patrons were standing outside a bar in the area when an unknown suspect pulled up in a dark colored sedan and began firing multiple shots, striking a 32-year-old man.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital and where he is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt #2341 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.