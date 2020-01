PATASKALA, OH (WCMH)– A juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting in Pataskala and another juvenile is in custody, police say.

Pataskala Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrived at the scene on Granville St., they found a male juvenile dead.

The suspected shooter is another male juvenile. Police say he is in custody.

In Pataskala’s public Facebook group, city mayor Michael Compton said the shooting was accidental.