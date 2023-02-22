COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hilltop bar sustained significant damage in an overnight fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Pour Boys Pub & Patio on Sullivant Avenue after receiving an alert just before 5:30 a.m. Once on scene officials described the fire as “stubborn” and were unable to locate the source of the fire.

Eventually it was discovered the fire originated in the ceiling and damages are estimated to be around $100,000. No one was injured during the blaze and investigators have been called to look into the incident further.