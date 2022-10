COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family, which was able to escape injury free. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.