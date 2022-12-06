COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight fire destroyed the lower level of an apartment building on the southeast side of Columbus.

Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a two-story apartment building on George Prince Drive in Glenbrook. Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in a lower-level unit, which is now destroyed.

All tenants in the building made it out safely with no injuries reported, although two other units were damaged by smoke. The scene remains under investigation.