COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 people participated in the Santa Speedo Dash for Diabetes Fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for diabetes.

The 8th Annual 5K /1-mile event benefits the diabetes camps and programs of the Central Ohio Diabetes Association, an agency of LifeCare Alliance.

The event began at 8:45 a.m. at Strongwater, 401 W. Ton Street.