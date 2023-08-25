COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over 8,000 customers in Whitehall and Columbus’ Eastmoor neighborhood were without power Friday afternoon as AEP Ohio made emergency repairs.

AEP Ohio said in a statement that damaged equipment led to repairs at a substation that feeds electricity that part of Franklin County.

“Recent storms caused damage to the equipment, contributing to the need for the outage,” the statement read. “Field personnel have been working to switch as many customers as possible to another energy source.”

AEP Ohio anticipated having power restored by 6 p.m.

Storms early Thursday knocked power offline for over 4,500 customers previously. Storms rolled into Franklin County from the north, causing flood advisories and damage from falling branches and trees.