Outside counsel to review any connection Epstein had with L Brands

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An outside counsel has been hired by the L Brand Board of Directors in order to determine whether Jeffrey Epstein had any connection to the company.

A release by a spokesperson with the company states:

Mr. Epstein’s crimes are abhorrent, and we applaud every effort to bring justice to those harmed. While Mr. Epstein served as Mr. Wexner’s personal money manager for a period that ended nearly 12 years ago, we do not believe he was ever employed by nor served as an authorized representative of the company. We take these matters seriously, and at the direction of the L Brands Board of Directors, have engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough review.

Federal prosecutors say Epstein paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York.

A document filed in a separate but related civil lawsuit describes an incident involving Epstein in the New Albany home of L Brands founder Les Wexner.

In a sworn affidavit, Maria Farmer said she was hired by Epstein to “help him with acquiring art.” She said Epstein arranged for her to work on an “art project” at the home of Les Wexner on Kitzmiller Road in the summer of 1996.

The affidavit is included in a defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.

Giuffre has alleged she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Dershowitz – a claim Dershowitz vehemently denies.

Farmer said Epstein and a female companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, “asked me to come into a bedroom with them and then proceeded to sexually assault me against my will. I fled from the room and called the sheriff’s office but did not get any response. The Wexner’s security staff refused to let me leave the property. I pleaded with them and my father drove up from Kentucky to Ohio to help me. I was held against my will for approximately 12 hours until I was ultimately allowed to leave with my father.”

Farmer says she did report the incident to the FBI.

A source close to Wexner says the billionaire has no knowledge of the situation that Maria Farmer describes. The source said Wexner severed his ties to Epstein nearly 12 years ago.