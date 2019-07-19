Outdoor workers, elderly at greater risk of heat-related illnesses, doctor warns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hot temperatures are keeping some people inside, but many people who work outside have no choice but to brave the heat.

Morrison said he worked in the sun all Thursday afternoon.

“We are hoping they give us an inside job tomorrow,” said Morrison.

Morrison and his team are doing the plumbing work on a construction site.

“We are prepared. We brought plenty of water. We are trying to stay in the shade when we can,” said Morrison.

Morrison said hot days, at times, can be too much.

“Sometimes I get lightheaded,” he said. “We kind of watch out for one another out here.”

Dr. Marc Pesa with Scioto Urgent Care said heatwaves like this can be dangerous, especially for those working outside.

“What you’re going to see is people feeling kinda sick, nauseated. Then as it progresses, people will notice [that] instead of sweating they will stop sweating,” he explained.

You never want to let your body get to that point, according to Dr. Pesa. He said you must hydrate yourself before even walking outside.

“As we get into the 90s and 100s, heat-related illness can come up very quickly and you can be in trouble before you know it,” Dr. Pesa said.

Some groups, like the elderly, are at greater risk. Dr. Pesa said many of them may not feel just how hot it is.

“They definitely have trouble controlling their temperature, but that’s the exact type of person that shouldn’t be out when the heat index is so high,” said Dr. Pesa.

He said you must especially keep an eye out for the elderly Friday and Saturday when temps are expected to feel like they’re over 100.

Morrison says he’s dreading the heat.

“We never get used to this. I think the older I get the less l like it,” said Morrison.