Outdoor visitation at assisted living, intermediate care facilities to begin in Ohio Monday

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Beginning Monday, June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities can allow outdoor visitation with residents.

Governor DeWine announced the visitation plan on May 28.

It will be up to each facility to decide what is best for them, but the state also has some requirements. Facilities must formulate a policy to screen individuals and visitors for fevers, schedule and set time limits, put social distancing into place, use face coverings, and educate family and friends about the virus.

DeWine said the visitation parameters are set as they are because of how COVID-19 is spread to those kinds of facilities, which is from people coming in from the outside.

Visitation is still restricted inside of nursing homes.

