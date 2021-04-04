Outdoor Easter services a hit for Hilliard church

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — On this sunny Sunday, hundreds of people took advantage of the weather to take part in both mass and service to celebrate Easter.

For some people, it was the first time they reunited with people since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One local church, the Hilliard Church of Nazarene, decided to hold three Easter services — in-person, online, and outdoors — to accommodate people’s comfort in the age of pandemic.

“I feel happy to be here,” said church member Destry Bremer. “It’s exciting to see new faces, a lot of new faces around. The service went well and it happened to be a beautiful day. The pastor prayed for it and it happened to be a beautiful day for Easter.”

Pastor Kevin Meyers said last year, they had to postpone service. This year, they wanted to make up for it, and church members say he didn’t disappoint.

“It’s just so quiet and serene and peaceful,” church member Kate Oldham said. “Not that the service indoors isn’t fabulous, but getting to have both of those things at the same time is just a good fit for us.”

Meyers said since he’s been doing service outside, he’s seeing more people taking part in worship, giving many people more hope in a year of uncertainty.

“That is one blessing that we have,” Meyers said. “We’ve had this shelter house out here and it’s kind of been underutilized, but last summer, we started to meet out here and our people loved it. We started having more people come to that one than the indoor service one. A lot of it was due to safety, but our people loved it.”

Meyers plans to hold more services outside throughout the summer and fall as long as the weather permits.