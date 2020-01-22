Out-of-state firm buys Worthington shopping center for nearly $20M

by: Columbus Business First

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Shops at Worthington Place has sold for $19.8 million in a deal that closed Dec. 18, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

Dallas, Texas-based Direct Retail Partners was the buyer on the 139,283 square-foot retail center, which sits along High Street just south of the I-270 interchange,

The property is 92% leased, and has a mix of national and regional tenants including Talbots, Panera, Orvis, Kenneth’s Hair Salon, First Watch, Aladdin’s Eatery and Lume Family Eyecare. Colliers International has managed leasing at the shopping strip.

The 15-acre shopping center at 7227 N. High St. is in the middle of a larger mixed-use area south of the interchange that also includes a Kroger, a 190-unit apartment community and some out-lots of banks and restaurants that aren’t a part of the deal.

