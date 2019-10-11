OSU coach Day, wife visit school to discuss mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University football Head Coach Ryan Day and his wife, Christina, made a visit to Barrington Elementary Friday morning to talk with students about mental health.

The visit comes on the heels of Mental Health Awareness Day.

Ryan heard an ad about the “On Our Sleeves” movement on the radio and contacted Nationwide Children’s Hospital about getting involved.

“I think it’s something that’s plaguing the entire country right now and not only the city of Columbus and Ohio but across the country,” Day said.

“The passion and platform they have for this initiative is really helping us take this into the masses and make a big impact on our communities and beyond,” expressed Nichole Ferris, the vice president of development at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Ryan and Nina Day spoke with the entire student body about why it’s okay for them to discuss their feelings.

“The younger we have these conversations, the better,” noted Day.

Ryan Day also used his players as a way to connect with the students and show them that football players have emotions, too. He explained how he encourages them to also express themselves and just talk about how they’re feeling.

“They can come in, laugh and cry and do whatever. They can throw something against the wall; it’s a safe place for them,” said Day.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital has multiple initiatives in the works for the “On Our Sleeves” movement.

The Days will visit another school after the football season comes to an end.