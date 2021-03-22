OU fan celebration subdued following NCAA loss, turn eye to next season

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University Bobcat fans are feeling a lot different Monday night than they were Saturday.

Then, after the Bobcats upset Virginia in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, OU fans and students flooded Court Street.

Monday, however, fans saw the exciting season come to an end.

As soon as the game ended, fans started leaving the bars on Court Street to head home.

It was easy to tell how disappointed everyone was feeling, but despite the tough loss, they’re staying hopeful.

The night started on a high note – OU fans at Court Street bars feeling good about the Bobcats strong start against Creighton.

But after the beginning of the game, there wasn’t much to cheer about.

“It was rough,” said Nick Massarelli. “We started off hot, we played well at the beginning of the first half, but I feel like once we lost momentum in that first half and Creighton got that lead, they took that and they just ran away with it.”

Despite the 72-58 final score, most people stayed until the very end, cheering as the final seconds ticked off the clock and staying loud after the game.

Some are grateful the Bobcats made it as far as they did.

“We’re proud they won the first game,” said Ainsley Allen.

“We’re proud they made it this far,” added Mckayla Bryan.

A few police officers were seen on Court Street after the game, in response to fans flooding the area celebrating the win packed into a large group.

Monday after the loss, most started going home right after the game, with all eyes on next season.

“We’ll be there next year,” one fan said as he left the area. “Great team, great squad, so I’m confident about next year. We got this, Bobcats.”

ReRegardless of the outcome, both the university and the health commissioner here in Athens did not want a repeat of Saturday’s gathering.

However, a quiet night on Court Street meant there was no repeat as fans look forward to next year.