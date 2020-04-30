Ohio University faculty researchers win $100,000 grant to study possible COVID-19 treatments

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Antibody blood tests for the coronavirus could play a key role in deciding whether millions of Americans can safely return to work and school. But public health officials warn that the current “Wild West” of unregulated tests is creating confusion that could ultimately slow the path to recovery. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University Faculty researchers won a grant to study possible COVID-19 treatments.

Ohio University faculty researchers received a $100,000 dollar grant to research ways to treat coronavirus infections. The grant was by the Emergent Ventures’ Fast Grants program.

“This is exciting and welcome news,” said Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis, Ph.D. “The University has been eager to lend the expertise of our scientists to the urgent, cooperative global effort now underway to contain and treat COVID-19.

Dr. Kelly McCall and Dr. Douglas Goetz led the study, but they say it’s not possible without years of previous research.

They aim to test inhibitors already approved for safety, given the time it takes for the federal approval on the drug according to the researchers.

“Our hope is, if those are useful for COVID-19, then hopefully it will save people’s lives in the short term,” McCall said.