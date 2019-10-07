Otterbein, Westerville preparing for Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — David Gonzalez has lived on the edge of the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville for 17 years.

He’s excited about the Democratic Presidential Debate coming to Otterbein next week despite the fact that his street will be closed for the day.

“We’ve gone through some of that when they have big games and stuff like that but I think it’s quite exciting for Westerville to be a part of this,” Gonzalez said. “No matter what party you’re in favor of, to get this opportunity you should open your arms and throw out the red carpet.”

The debate is scheduled for Tuesday Oct.15 inside the Rike Center at Otterbein.

University Vice President Michael McGreevey said they are finalizing details on parking and transportation issues.

“There’ll be over 500 journalists in town for this event and then lots of people will attend the event and then there’s just lots of people that we can’t anticipate that just want to be part of it.”

The City of Westerville said a noticeable increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected through Uptown beginning this Saturday.

The city has announced a number of road closures and parking restrictions. Road closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Main Street from Knox to North West Street

Grove Street from Park to Home Streets

Home Street between State and North West Streets

There will be no parking in the following areas during the same timeframe:

North West Street

West Broadway Avenue (no parking from Oct.8-16)

Vine Street

Home Street, Executive Court and Directors Court

City Hall Parking Lot (behind 21 South State Street)

Vine Street from East College to Park Street

Park Street from Otterbein to State

The following residential streets will be closed. Residents will be allowed access but should carry a state-issued ID or utility bill for proof of address to show law enforcement.

Sunset Drive

Martin Drive

West Broadway Avenue

Please expect increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic in Uptown beginning Saturday, Oct. 12. Delays are expected on State St. as a result. Please seek an alternate route as needed if Uptown is not your destination. Please note the following: