Otterbein University mourns student, football player killed in Friday crash

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Otterbein University community is mourning the loss of someone who was not just a big football player on the field but also a big personality off the field.

Nigel Chatman, 21, died in a car accident on I-270 on the way to practice Friday morning.

According to police, he was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his car.

“He’s a member of our family and we’re going to take the time to recognize the importance of him, how important he was to our community,” said Dawn Stewart, interim vice president of Student Affairs and athletic director at Otterbein.

Chatman was a sophomore. During his freshman year, he was an all-conference defensive lineman, but university leaders say he’ll be remembered for a lot more than just football.

“Watching him on the bus with his team and in the locker room, just the way he brought life to the sidelines and in the classroom,” said Adam Prescott, sports information director at Otterbein. “He was a communications kid for a reason and was on the debate team. Just one of those kids, outgoing, vibrant, very unique.”

Chatman was from Reynoldsburg. There was a moment of silence for him at the high school football game Friday night.

He was described as the type of person who could always make you smile no matter what kind of day you were having.

“Nigel had that larger than life personality. He’d light up a room with a smile and that’s what we all think about when we think of him,” Steward said.

The loss comes the day before Otterbein’s season opener against Ohio Wesleyan. According to Stewart, the game is going on as planned because that’s what Chatman’s family wants and what he would have wanted.

There will be a moment of silence before the game and a slight delay before the Otterbein defense takes the field for the first time.