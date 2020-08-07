Otterbein University announces “phased approach” to fall restart

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Otterbein University in Westerville announced a phased approach to classes for the upcoming fall semester.

In a letter from the university, classes are set to begin the week of Aug. 24.

Some classes, including courses with significant lab or experiential components and many courses for first-year students, will be held in-person or in a blended format; all other courses will start the semester online.

The university announced it is aiming to have all courses return to their original intended mode by Monday, Sept. 14, with a number of courses starting the semester online returning to an in-person or blended model.

In the letter, the university stresses how a student’s class load is structured will impact their move-in date — students whose classes are either in-person or blended will need to be on campus for that course.

The university added it is working to make move-in and classes as safe and socially distant as possible.

In connection with the move-in procedure, Otterbein divided on-campus students into four phases:

PHASE I — early-arrival students including resident assistants, orientation leaders, and peer mentors, among others, will move in by Aug. 15

PHASE II — new first-year students and returning students taking experiential courses who live too far from campus to commute will move in between Aug. 17 through Aug. 23. Graduates students enrolled in MBA, MSAH, MATH and/or NURS classes will begin classes the week of Aug. 24.

PHASE III AND PHASE IV — the rest of residential students will move in Sept. 4-6 and Sept. 11-13. These students will have their room charges pro-rated.

The phase plan was recommended by the Franklin County Public Health.