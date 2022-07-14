WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Otterbein University and Antioch University have announced a new collaboration that would bring together their graduate and adult learning programs toward bettering the success of their students.

“Too often higher education is about competition. It’s sort of a zero-sum game and who can capture as many students or whatever. The reality is we need to work better together,” said John Comerford, president of Otterbein University.



This new system would combine both universities strengths in the hopes of improving student and adult graduation.

“We have undergraduate programs, but they are really focused at adult learners who have already finished some college but never finished their degree,” said William Groves, chancellor of Antioch University.



Chancellor Groves says his institution thrives at offering adult learning but lacks a strong undergraduate program.

Meanwhile, President Comerford says their campus is well known for its undergraduate degrees, but not it’s adult learning opportunities.

“We’ll maintain Otterbein’s distinctive undergraduate program, but we’re going to collaborate in graduate, adult degree completion, and professional development work for adult learners,” said Comerford.



With this new partnership, both universities will offer increased career opportunities for students and adults after graduation, whether that be in Central Ohio or nationwide.

“Otterbein’s strengths of course is the undergraduate education market, the 18 to 22-year-old traditional student,” said Groves.



“Antioch has locations from coast to coast, so this is our ability to go national with a lot of those programs,” said Comerford.



The new system is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 once both institutions receive approval from state and federal regulators.