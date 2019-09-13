Otterbein to host next Democratic Presidential debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Democratic Party’s next presidential debate will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville.

The debate will happen on October 15, and potentially October 16, if needed. It will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Marc Lacey of the New York Times.

“What we’ve seen in the suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities mirrors what has happened in places like Harris County, Texas, and Orange County, California — suburban voters, particularly women, are backing Democratic candidates in response to the broken promises and toxic agenda of Donald Trump,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “In 2018, Ohio House Democrats flipped six seats from red to blue, and those pickups came in suburban communities like Westerville. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seven-point victory was powered not just by traditional Democratic voters, but by historic gains in our suburbs. Trump is underwater in Ohio — his net approval rating here has dropped 19 percentage points since he took office — and a primary cause is that suburban voters are fleeing the Republican Party in droves.”

The format will be announced at a later date.

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com’s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.