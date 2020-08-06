Otterbein releases return-to-campus plan for fall schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An altered scheduled, hybrid classes, and furniture moved to encourage social distancing are just some of the changes students will see when they return to Otterbein University this fall.

According to a letter sent to students and campus community members Otterbein University will be making several changes this fall to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the fall semester.

The letter says campus community members will be required to:

perform a daily self-assessment to determine if they are well enough to come to campus

wear facial coverings

maintain social distancing

clean workspaces or common spaces

practice good hygiene

share any concerns via anonymous reporting page

There will also be a change to the fall semester schedule.

Classes will begin as planned on Aug. 24, but there will be no Fall Break or three-day weekends. Classes will finish by Thanksgiving with finals taking place remotely the following week.

Campus leaders are also requesting that residential students stay on campus from Aug. 24-Nov. 25 to protect both campus community members and families back home.

As far as classes go, the university is offering a combination of online, hybrid-flexible, and socially distant, in-person, on-campus classes.

Classrooms are now equipped with webcams and microphones so that students not able to attend in-person (due to quarantine or isolation) can continue to participate in most classes.

“As optimistic as we are, we are fully aware that the pandemic is an ever-evolving situation and what is possible now may not be possible weeks from now. We are prepared to return to online instruction at any point should we be advised by public health officials to do so,” the letter from Otterbeing Vice President for Institutional Advancement Michael R. McGreevey reads.

The campus will also look different this fall with changes including:

Reconfiguration of furniture for social distancing

Altered traffic flow through spaces

Increased outdoor spaces

Hand sanitizer stations across campus

Sanitizing wipes widely available to clean workspaces and common areas (desks, computers, sinks, etc.)

Increased cleaning from our janitorial service

For more information, go to Otterbein’s return to campus website