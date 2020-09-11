Otterbein professor teaches his 9/11 experience, never forgetting

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–TJ Gerkens is the chair of the Department of Theater at Otterbein University. On September 11, 2001, he was on assignment in New York City as a lighting designer for an off-broadway production in Mid-town Manhattan.

“You know it was just an interesting thing because later on I found out that most of the world knew more than we did,” said Gerkens.

He was riding a subway train downtown to work when the train suddenly stopped. Gerkens, along with other riders kept waiting and waiting, until the train conductor finally came into the car, and said,

“‘We’re stopped due to an airplane accident at the World Trade’, and we were all kind of like….what,” Gerkens said.

“We will never forget,” is a message echoed by many people across the country. For Gerkens it means even more.

“It’s an interesting and a delicate thing because you can tell I get emotional about it,” Gerkens said.

While he was stuck on the subway, Gerkens did not realize the tragedy of what had occurred.

“And at that point we really had no idea that the reason we were being rerouted is because some of those stations didn’t exist, and we didn’t really have any idea about the scope of what had happened,” Gerkens added.

When he finally got above ground, there was no cell service in Manhattan. He was not able to get in touch with his wife at home in Ohio. Gerkens and his colleagues decided to go and try and give blood.

“By the time we got there, they had kind of realized they didn’t need blood. They kind of realized there weren’t enough people who needed it, so it was difficult.”

Now, as an educator at Otterbein, he teaches some students who were not born 19 years ago today. However, he tries to relay the impact this day had on his life and the world, just as he tells his sons every year.

“Each 9/11, I usually share with them what happened and what was so different,” said Gerkens.

“My generation its hit us hard too…not so much in the emotional sense but to try and wrap our minds around what people experienced on 9-11,” said Otterbein junior, Julia Kelley.

Gerkens understands the importance of sharing his story.

“I think to us or at least to me, it was like okay, this thing happened and I’m trying to figure out how to cope with this thing,” said Gerkens.