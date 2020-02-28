Otterbein, OSU complying with DeWine’s call to prevent spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Colleges and universities said they are already working on requests made by Gov. Mike DeWine to be prepared for the potential spread of coronavirus.​

DeWine asked institutions of higher learning to urge their students and staff to prohibit travel to certain coronavirus affected countries and assist students studying abroad in coming home if they have to.​

The Ohio State University is bringing two students home from studying in South Korea this week.​

Otterbein University said they don’t have anyone in affected areas and currently have no plans for travel to them.​

As the disease spreads, they are monitoring the situation closely.​

“I was in charge of a study abroad program in London during the Gulf War period, so I know this very intimately how important this is, that there is good communication, that there’s good backup plans should you ever need to make any decisions,” said Mike McGreevey, vice-president for Institutional Advancement at Otterbein.​

DeWine also asked colleges and universities to urge students, faculty and staff to immediately get a flu shot if they have not already done so.​

All the schools NBC 4 talked to Friday said they have been doing that for weeks.​