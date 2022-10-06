WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Otterbein University will unveil a loan-free program for families to help students graduate debt-free.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, Otterbein will offer full-time students who receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant a package of federal, state and Ohio scholarships and grants to cover the balance of their tuition costs.

According to a release, it is the first university in Ohio to meet the full cost of tuition without the use of loans for the state’s lowest income families.

“Not only does this create the opportunity for students to graduate debt-free, it frees up resources for students who wish to live on campus,” said Jefferson Blackburn-Smith, vice president for enrollment management and marketing.

While Otterbein students who receive the grant have an average family income of $30,000, the program will be offered to families earning $60,000 or less or who are Pell grant recipients.

To qualify, students must meet Otterbein’s admission standards and list Otterbein as a college choice when they complete the FAFSA at www.studentaid.gov.