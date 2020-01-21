Otherworld offers immersive art experience for kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was named one of the coolest places in the world by Time Kids in 2019.

It’s a very unique art instillation built by more than 40 artists. It’s a massive 32,000 square foot building filled with large-scale works, secret passages and playgrounds that blurs the line between what’s virtual and what’s digital.

It’s open Thursday through Sunday and general admission is $22.











Tickets purchased online will be emailed to you, please print or present on your smartphone

Tickets are good for the date of your choice

Otherworld is great for kids, but under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Entry to special events not included.

Check out their website for more information: https://otherworldohio.com/