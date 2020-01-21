Breaking News
Initial Harley Dilly police report released: Includes new details about teen’s life, time leading up to disappearance

Otherworld offers immersive art experience for kids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was named one of the coolest places in the world by Time Kids in 2019.

It’s a very unique art instillation built by more than 40 artists. It’s a massive 32,000 square foot building filled with large-scale works, secret passages and playgrounds that blurs the line between what’s virtual and what’s digital. 

It’s open Thursday through Sunday and general admission is $22. 

Tickets purchased online will be emailed to you, please print or present on your smartphone  

Tickets are good for the date of your choice 

Otherworld is great for kids, but under 16 must be accompanied by an adult 

Entry to special events not included. 

Check out their website for more information: https://otherworldohio.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools