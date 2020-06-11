OSU’s Young named Big Ten Male Athlete of the year

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move. The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, on Twitter. He says he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Ohio State’s Chase Young has earned several rare honors in his career, even among Buckeye football standards. Thursday, Young was named the Big Ten’s Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year. The award is based on a panel of media voters.

Young becomes just the second Buckeye football player to earn that honor, joining Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in 1996. He’s the seventh recipient of that honor from Ohio State. Young was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past year, while earning the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards as the nation’s best defensive player in 2019. Young led the nation in sacks and was named a unanimous All-American. Young was the 2nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, to Washington.

Ohio State’s Male and Female Big Ten Athletes of the Year

Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year

1996 – Eddie George, Ohio State, football

1997 – Blaine Wilson, Ohio State, gymnastics

2010 – Evan Turner, Ohio State, basketball

2015 – Logan Stieber, Ohio State, wrestling

2017 – Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2018 – Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2020 – Chase Young, Ohio State, football

Female Athlete of the Year

1995 – Laura Davis, Ohio State, volleyball

2007 – Jessica Davenport, Ohio State, basketball

2012 – Christina Manning, Ohio State, track and field