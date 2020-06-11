OSU’s Young named Big Ten Male Athlete of the year

Ohio State’s Chase Young has earned several rare honors in his career, even among Buckeye football standards. Thursday, Young was named the Big Ten’s Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year. The award is based on a panel of media voters.
Young becomes just the second Buckeye football player to earn that honor, joining Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in 1996. He’s the seventh recipient of that honor from Ohio State. Young was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past year, while earning the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards as the nation’s best defensive player in 2019. Young led the nation in sacks and was named a unanimous All-American. Young was the 2nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, to Washington.
Ohio State’s Male and Female Big Ten Athletes of the Year
Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year
1996 – Eddie George, Ohio State, football
1997 – Blaine Wilson, Ohio State, gymnastics
2010 – Evan Turner, Ohio State, basketball
2015 – Logan Stieber, Ohio State, wrestling
2017 – Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling
2018 – Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling
2020 – Chase Young, Ohio State, football
Female Athlete of the Year
1995 – Laura Davis, Ohio State, volleyball
2007 – Jessica Davenport, Ohio State, basketball
2012 – Christina Manning, Ohio State, track and field