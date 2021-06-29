OSU’s Skaggs set to go pro, play season in Austria

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Tatum Sakggs is headed to the professional ranks – and she has choices.

The forward was selected fourth overall in the 2021 National Women’s Hockey League draft by the Toronto Six Tuesday. Skaggs had already announced a signing with Austrian EHV Sabres Wien in the European Women’s Hockey League, and a few hours after being drafted into the NWHL, she announced on Twitter she will continue her career in Austria for this upcoming season.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me and joined me in my decision. I have decided to continue my hockey career in Vienna, Austria for this upcoming season. Once a buckeye, always a buckeye. 🖤❤️ https://t.co/l0BjsVhIql — tatum skaggs (@TatumSkaggs) June 30, 2021

During her four years at OSU, Skaggs played 132 games and scored 65 goals. She was the Buckeyes leading scorer in the 2020-21 season with 19 points and tied for the team lead with 11 assists.

Her golden moment came in the 2020 Western Collegiate Hockey Association conference tournament when she scored the game-winning goals in both the semifinals and the finals, leading OSU to its first WCHA tournament title in the program’s history, earning her Most Outstanding Player honors.

The Hartland, Wisconsin, native graduated this spring with a degree in special education.