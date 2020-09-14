OSU’s Shaun Wade: ‘I still can come back’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade says his mindset right now is to get ready for the NFL Draft, but he has yet to sign on the dotted line to go pro.

“I haven’t signed a contract, so I know if [the Big Ten] makes a choice tomorrow or today or anything, I still can come back,” Wade told NBC4.

Monday morning, Wade announced he would opt out of an OSU football season (if there is one) as they prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wade was a preseason All-American after a spectacular sophomore season. Wade debated leaving for the NFL after the 2019 season but elected to return to school.

Wade joins offensive lineman and fellow All-American Wyatt Davis in opting out of a season. Davis announced his decision this past Friday.