OSU’s latest COVID-19 numbers released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday evening, The Ohio State University released its latest information regarding faculty, staff, and student COVID-19 testing results.

2,449 students tested positive between Aug. 14 and Sept. 15 while 35 employees tested positive between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, according to the university.

OSU has reported 63,675 negative results among students and 1,866 negative results among employees.

Last Tuesday, Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson told Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine there’s reason for ‘cautious optimism’ as the positivity rates have dropped since students returned to campus. Since last Friday, positive tests have been below four percent and have steadily dropped.

OSU Campus Positive test rate dropping

Friday 3.9%

Saturday 3.8

Monday 3.6%

Tuesday 3.1%

Wednesday 3.1%

The highest positive percentage was during the first week of September. The rates reached as high as 5.9% during a three-day stretch of September 3-5. The percentage of positive tests began coming in on September 8.