OSU wrestling coach teaches the difference between disappointment and tragedy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many student athletes are feeling crushed after the COVID-19 coronavirus suddenly ended their seasons.

For two Ohio State University wrestlers, favored to win national titles, it took a coach who has lived through the ultimate disappointment to find perspective in the loss.

Last week, when college tournaments were canceled, it brought an abrupt end to decades of work for student athletes.

Luke Pletcher, 141 pound weight class, and Kolin Moore, 197 pound weight class, had their championship dreams pinned by the coronavirus just six days before nationals.

Both were All-Americans hoping to not only bring home a national title, but maybe even something more.

“I did qualify for the Olympic trials. Those were supposed to be April 4 but just found out those are canceled. This building is shut down.”

But OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan knows tragedy, and he knows disappointment.

“The more you live the more you realize there is a chasm between difficult and tragic and you know tragic. I know tragic,” said Ryan.

Tragedy came for Ryan and his family on February 16 of 2004.

Ryan’s son Teague collapsed on the floor while playing with his dad and three siblings all day. He died in his father’s arms from a heart attack, caused by residual damage from an earlier flu.

“I took a piece a paper and on one side I put evolution and chance, and on the other side I put God. And I studied both and after a period of time I got on my knees and I said chance isn’t a chance,” said Ryan.

Ryan has written a soon-to-be released book called “Chose Suffering;” what he says his wrestlers do every day.

“So, they are dealing with the reality and the discomfort that there is unchosen suffering in life. Things are going to happen that you didn’t ask for, that you want no part of, that you have to deal with.”

Both Pletcher and Moore say, while they are disappointed, they still have a positive outlook on their wrestling careers.

“It’s going to sting for a long, long time knowing I didn’t get my final shot but I’ll be able to move on knowing I’m bigger than just a wrestler.”

“I think in my eyes, I was a national champion and in a lot of people’s eyes, I wrestled like a national champion so I can sleep good at night, but it definitely stings a little bit.”

Suffering, Ryan says for everyone, comes in degrees.

“Right now, this is difficult. What we want to make sure with all our student athletes is it doesn’t become tragic.”