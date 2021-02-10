OSU Wexner working to increase COVID vaccine awareness in communities of color

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Throughout the COVID pandemic, statistics have shown that communities of color are being disproportionately affected by the virus.

It’s an issue that doctors at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center are working to remedy by discussing how to increase vaccination within those underserved communities in Columbus.

“There are huge barriers for some groups, and it’s a result of a number of factors,” said Dr. Hal Paz, CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Paz said when it comes to receiving care and accessing the COVID vaccine, communities of color can be at a disadvantage both financially and geographically.

However, he says OSU’s Wexner Medical Center is working to address those issues throughout Central Ohio, by developing ways in which to better serve those communities.

“At our Ohio East hospital, we have a number of outreach programs that address the needs of the local community,” Paz said. “Mobile vans going to the near east side, with health information to really address the opportunities around vaccine hesitancy.”

And hesitancy over getting the vaccine is something researchers are also trying to eliminate by increasing access to education and developing trust between scientists and citizens throughout the Buckeye state.

“Find those trusted brokers. Whether they’re faith leaders, community organizers, those who are helping us with translation services, people from new American communities, our immigrant and refugee communities,” said Dr. Darrell Gray II, chair of Wexner Medical Center Healthy Communities.

Lastly, doctors are encouraging people to avoid online information on the vaccine, unless it’s coming from a trusted or verified sources like the Ohio Department of Health or CDC.