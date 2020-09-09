OSU veterans leadership program for veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Veterans can often bring tremendous value to the workplace after they tranistion from active duty to civilian life. However, it can be difficult for veterans to find a job. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus joined forces with The Ohio State University to help veterans with a new on-line leadership development program.

“Veterans bring a drive and a commitment towards excellence, they bring a proven past,” said NVMM President and CEO LT. General Michael Ferriter.

A past dedicated in service for these veterans.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have served,” said Army Veteran Mark Conwell.

As a veteran and volunteer at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Conwell now focuses on the future.

“The military has one of the best leadership programs in the world, we study leadership,” Conwell said.

The faculty at The John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State wanted to help veterans, like Conwell, hone those leadership skills.

“It is about what personality dimensions are important when you’re in leadership roles, what does leadership mean,” said OSU Scholar Jos Raadschelders.

The on-line certificate program focuses on a myriad of topics, from diversity and inclusion to work-life balance.

“It’s important for our Veterans to have an opportunity for leader certification because they’re natural leaders,” said Ferriter.

“I’m a person that believes in life-long learning, and so anything that you can add to your tool belt so to speak to help you be a better employee and help you better serve the people that you work for and the people that you work with, to me it’s all about service,” said Conwell.

Veterans and service members have until September 15th to register for fall classes, which begin on October 15th. CLICK HERE to register.